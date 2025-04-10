McLaren Will Return To Le Mans In 2027

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been teasing the British team's return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2019, when the current LMH regulations were still being negotiated. It seems like the will they, won't they saga would stretch into perpetuity as the outfit returned to IndyCar and expanded to Formula E. Now it's finally over, as McLaren announced on Thursday that it will enter the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

The exact timing of the announcement caught many off-guard. It's been 30 years since the McLaren F1 GTR triumphed in its debut outing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. During a visit to the WEC season-opener in Qatar, Brown stated McLaren would have a display at the French endurance classic in June to celebrate the anniversary. It would have made sense to do a reveal at Le Mans. Instead, the CEO decided to channel his inner 1995 Michael Jordan with a brief and succinct press release: