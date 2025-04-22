Uber Drove Off With A Child And A $7 Credit Was Its Apology

Rideshare services are supposed to offer affordable rides from the convenience of a smartphone app. However, a Toronto woman discovered last month how rideshares can go wrong after an Uber driver pulled away from her boyfriend's home with her five-year-old daughter sleeping in the back row. The mother and daughter eventually reconnected, but without any help from Uber. The incident shed light on the bureaucratic nightmare lurking on the other side of the touchscreen when genuine emergencies strike.

The couple attended a Toronto Raptors basketball game with her two children and his two children, according to the CBC. The six of them loaded into an Uber for a ride home on the cold March night. The woman, only identified as Julia, and her boyfriend discussed the logistics of wrangling their four kids inside after the trip. The daughter has fallen asleep during the ride, so they decided to get their three sons inside first, along with their car seats and coats. Julia would then walk back and carry her daughter inside. However, when she went back, the Uber was gone.

It's impossible to describe the panic that sets in after losing a child. Julia said she held herself together for her son. She immediately contacted Uber to try and reach their driver, but the customer service representative refused. Julia then called 911. The responding officer called Uber, and the rideshare operator stated that the Toronto Police Service would have to fill out a digital emergency disclosure request form.