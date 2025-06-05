What's The Worst Car On Sale Today?

My pick for the worst new car on sale today isn't exactly a surprise. Folks, it's the Tesla Cybertruck. I know this isn't a brave decision to make, but sometimes you've just got to make the layup for the easy points. There are very few things the Cybertruck does even OK. Maybe it's good if you can ignore its price, efficiency, practicality, weight, looks, and interior, but these are all things I cannot ignore. I know, I'm very picky.

Of course, there are tons and tons of other wildly bad vehicles on sale right now you can pick from. Hell, Tesla has at least two other great competitors with the Model S and Model X, but I don't want to take too much of your thunder or give you folks too many ideas.

Anyway, that's enough yapping out of me. How about you head on down below and let me know what you think is the worst car on sale today? Don't hold back — automakers can't hurt you. As always, I'll be awarding extra points and tickets redeemable at your local AMC if you explain why you think your submission is the worst car you can currently buy. Have fun!