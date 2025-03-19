These Are The Worst New Car And SUV Deals Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

By Collin Woodard
Toyota Sequoia Toyota

Republican tariffs may soon wreak havoc on new car sales, but at least for now, we haven't seen any massive changes. Supply is generally back to where it needs to be, and you should be able to find most cars at or below MSRP. That isn't necessarily the case with every new car, though. Some of the most in-demand models still command a premium, and if you can find a comparable alternative, it could easily save you thousands of dollars. 

So which new cars are currently the worst deals? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently crunched the numbers on actual transaction data from TrueCar and found 10 of the worst offenders. Unfortunately for Toyota fans, more than half of the vehicles on this list are Toyotas. You may still decide to pull the trigger on one anyway, but at least you'll know what you're getting yourself into before you drive onto the lot. Here's what they found, ranked by the percentage over MSRP that customers are actually paying.

Ford Bronco - 7 Percent

Ford Bronco Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Base 4-Door 4x4

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 48

MSRP: $37,995

Average Price Paid: $40,479

Average Markup: $2,484

Kia Soul - 7 Percent

Kia Soul Kia

2025 Kia Soul GT-Line

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 73

MSRP: $24,090

Average Price Paid: $25,687

Average Markup: $1,597

Toyota Sequoia - 7 Percent

Toyota Sequoia Toyota

2025 Toyota Sequoia SR5 RWD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 59

MSRP: $62,425

Average Price Paid: $66,783

Average Markup: $4,358

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 7 Percent

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 68

MSRP: $36,495

Average Price Paid: $39,058

Average Markup: $2,563

Toyota bZ4X - 7 Percent

Toyota bZ4X Toyota

2025 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 55

MSRP: $43,880

Average Price Paid: $46,972

Average Markup: $3,092

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid - 7 Percent

Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid Toyota

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid SE

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 75

MSRP: $33,375

Average Price Paid: $35,804

Average Markup: $2,429

Toyota Grand Highlander - 7 Percent

Toyota Grand Highlander Toyota

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 74

MSRP: $45,230

Average Price Paid: $48,528

Average Markup: $3,298

GMC Sierra 1500 - 7 Percent

GMC Sierra GMC

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 4WD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 64

MSRP: $43,100

Average Price Paid: $46,296

Average Markup: $3,196

Toyota GR86 - 8 Percent

Toyota GR86 Toyota

2025 Toyota 86 Manual

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 72

MSRP: $30,000

Average Price Paid: $32,302

Average Markup: $2,302

Toyota Prius Hybrid - 8 Percent

Toyota Prius Toyota

2025 Toyota Prius LE AWD

Consumer Reports Overall Score: 77

MSRP: $29,750

Average Price Paid: $32,043

Average Markup: $2,293

