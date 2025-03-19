These Are The Worst New Car And SUV Deals Right Now, According To Consumer Reports
Republican tariffs may soon wreak havoc on new car sales, but at least for now, we haven't seen any massive changes. Supply is generally back to where it needs to be, and you should be able to find most cars at or below MSRP. That isn't necessarily the case with every new car, though. Some of the most in-demand models still command a premium, and if you can find a comparable alternative, it could easily save you thousands of dollars.
So which new cars are currently the worst deals? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently crunched the numbers on actual transaction data from TrueCar and found 10 of the worst offenders. Unfortunately for Toyota fans, more than half of the vehicles on this list are Toyotas. You may still decide to pull the trigger on one anyway, but at least you'll know what you're getting yourself into before you drive onto the lot. Here's what they found, ranked by the percentage over MSRP that customers are actually paying.
Ford Bronco - 7 Percent
2025 Ford Bronco Base 4-Door 4x4
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 48
MSRP: $37,995
Average Price Paid: $40,479
Average Markup: $2,484
Kia Soul - 7 Percent
2025 Kia Soul GT-Line
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 73
MSRP: $24,090
Average Price Paid: $25,687
Average Markup: $1,597
Toyota Sequoia - 7 Percent
2025 Toyota Sequoia SR5 RWD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 59
MSRP: $62,425
Average Price Paid: $66,783
Average Markup: $4,358
Ford Mustang Mach-E - 7 Percent
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 68
MSRP: $36,495
Average Price Paid: $39,058
Average Markup: $2,563
Toyota bZ4X - 7 Percent
2025 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 55
MSRP: $43,880
Average Price Paid: $46,972
Average Markup: $3,092
Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid - 7 Percent
2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid SE
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 75
MSRP: $33,375
Average Price Paid: $35,804
Average Markup: $2,429
Toyota Grand Highlander - 7 Percent
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 74
MSRP: $45,230
Average Price Paid: $48,528
Average Markup: $3,298
GMC Sierra 1500 - 7 Percent
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 4WD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 64
MSRP: $43,100
Average Price Paid: $46,296
Average Markup: $3,196
Toyota GR86 - 8 Percent
2025 Toyota 86 Manual
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 72
MSRP: $30,000
Average Price Paid: $32,302
Average Markup: $2,302
Toyota Prius Hybrid - 8 Percent
2025 Toyota Prius LE AWD
Consumer Reports Overall Score: 77
MSRP: $29,750
Average Price Paid: $32,043
Average Markup: $2,293