These Are The Worst New Car And SUV Deals Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

Republican tariffs may soon wreak havoc on new car sales, but at least for now, we haven't seen any massive changes. Supply is generally back to where it needs to be, and you should be able to find most cars at or below MSRP. That isn't necessarily the case with every new car, though. Some of the most in-demand models still command a premium, and if you can find a comparable alternative, it could easily save you thousands of dollars.

So which new cars are currently the worst deals? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently crunched the numbers on actual transaction data from TrueCar and found 10 of the worst offenders. Unfortunately for Toyota fans, more than half of the vehicles on this list are Toyotas. You may still decide to pull the trigger on one anyway, but at least you'll know what you're getting yourself into before you drive onto the lot. Here's what they found, ranked by the percentage over MSRP that customers are actually paying.