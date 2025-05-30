Tesla Cybertruck Owners Hate Their Headlights, And Here's Why

I hope I'm not the first to tell you that the Tesla Cybertruck is a heavily flawed vehicle. The headlights on the polygonal pickup are particularly impractical, specifically the front bumper just under the lights. Tesla has fixed several issues with the Cybertruck through recalls, ranging from a throttle pedal install problem that caused unintended acceleration to its windshield wiper motor that continually failed due to excessive electrical current. However, the bumper's design won't be amended by a recall. The owners simply have to live with the annoying design flaw.

The Cybertruck's headlights can be easily blocked by ice and snow. The light bar across the top of the pickup's front end is just a massive daylight running light. The high and low beams you use at night are placed lower, just above the bumper, as are the turn signals. While the placement was an aesthetic choice to make the Cybertruck look sleeker during the day, it puts the lights at the back of a shelf. If left outside during a winter storm, the lights can be caked with ice. A user on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum said they needed a hammer to clear the shelf.