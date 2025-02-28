Ford Needs A Do-Over As It Recalls Hundreds Of Mustangs It Already Recalled
It would seem Ford is taking the "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again" method for recalls with its latest announcement. Nearly 31,000 2022 and 2023 Mustangs were recalled last year for a steering issue. Sounds pretty normal, right? Well, Ford biffed the repair on some of them, so now more than 300 Mustang owners have to take their car to be repaired once again.
The issue Ford first dealt with back in 2024 was that the secondary steering torque sensor wasn't calibrated correctly. That means the steering wheel can turn side to side with little warning, causing a very dangerous loss of control. It's less than ideal, but Ford wasn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue, according to Ford Authority. It wasn't a terribly complicated fix either. Dealers just had to update the power steering control module's software. Easy peasy... or so it seemed. 332 S550 Mustang owners got a bit unlucky with the fix, so now they'll have to take their cars back to the dealers to get the fix re-done.
Re-Recalled
Nexteer Automotive the affected part's supplier, notified Ford of "an assembly issue on steering gears," in May of 2024, according to The Drive. From there, Ford logged two warranty claims related to the issue and decided on the recall later in June.
The Dearborn-based automaker is giving the impacted owners a bit of a break though. In a statement to The Drive, a representative said that customers can use "use pick-up and delivery and mobile service for this recall," meaning they won't have to go to a dealer themselves to get the problem fixed. Not bad.
Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration aren't deeming this a "do not drive" situation, because it doesn't sound like the steering defect is terribly severe, The Drive reports. If anything, this situation is just annoying for impacted Mustang owners and embarrassing for Ford — the most recalled automaker in America.