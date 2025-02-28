Ford Needs A Do-Over As It Recalls Hundreds Of Mustangs It Already Recalled

It would seem Ford is taking the "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again" method for recalls with its latest announcement. Nearly 31,000 2022 and 2023 Mustangs were recalled last year for a steering issue. Sounds pretty normal, right? Well, Ford biffed the repair on some of them, so now more than 300 Mustang owners have to take their car to be repaired once again.

The issue Ford first dealt with back in 2024 was that the secondary steering torque sensor wasn't calibrated correctly. That means the steering wheel can turn side to side with little warning, causing a very dangerous loss of control. It's less than ideal, but Ford wasn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue, according to Ford Authority. It wasn't a terribly complicated fix either. Dealers just had to update the power steering control module's software. Easy peasy... or so it seemed. 332 S550 Mustang owners got a bit unlucky with the fix, so now they'll have to take their cars back to the dealers to get the fix re-done.