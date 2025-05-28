This week we saw the debut of the Alpine A390, an oh-so-French electric crossover with a wacky design and compelling dynamics, and it got me thinking about French cars. Admittedly, it doesn't take a lot to get me thinking about French cars. Most of my conversations about cars end up becoming about French cars. Most of my conversations and thoughts in general end up being about French cars, actually. That's brought me to today's question: What's your favorite French car?

There are so many incredible French cars that you could pick as your favorite, especially given how a French guy created the first self-propelled motorized land vehicle all the way back in the 1700s, and Peugeot was founded in 1814. The French have produced everything from affordable and adorable hatchbacks to mid-engine supercars and spacious family vans, all of which have a certain je ne sais quoi to their design and engineering that separate them from boring cars from other countries. I'll even let you pick a race car if you'd like, as the French have been quite good at building those, too.