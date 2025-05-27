Citroën's Hydropneumatic Suspension Made Rides Smoother (With A Catch)

French carmaker Citroën never reached the same level of global success as its rivals in neighboring Germany and Italy, and it may not be a familiar name to American readers. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that its most innovative invention never caught on in other cars across the world. And yet, it's still in use around the globe, and you may have even been on something that uses it, without realizing it.

This technology is hydropneumatic suspension, which discards traditional leaf springs and coil struts in favor of fluid dynamics. In brief, the system makes use of the fact that a gas can be compressed, but a liquid can't. With each wheel connected to a liquid-filled piston, each bump in the road would push that liquid up into a gas-filled sphere. While the gas would compress, its pressure would increase as it did so, pushing the liquid back down again and, thus, the wheel.

That made for a legendarily smooth ride, vastly exceeding anything else on the market in terms of sheer comfort. Even drives along rocky terrain felt like sailing on a cloud. But a few critical flaws dragged the system back down to earth. In the early days, the liquid had a tendency to rot, which isn't ideal for, well, anything. Later liquid mixtures solved that issue, but even then, the system was complicated, which made it expensive – one of a business's least favorite things.