Who Would You Call The GOAT Of The Indy 500?

The single greatest sporting event in the world happens this Sunday in Speedway, Indiana. Me and 350,000 of my closest friends will be in attendance, marking the largest non-religious gathering of human beings anywhere in the world. Nearly one in every 1,000 people in the U.S. will be travelling to the race to see it happen live and in technicolor eyeball-vision. There's history, pomp, circumstance, gravitas, and alcohol in equal measure, and this is one of the fastest fields in history. One of the 33 drivers on the grid will be marked down in the history books as a race winner, permanently vetting them as one of the best to ever do it.

But that raises the question of which driver rises to the top of the pile of winning drivers? In the history of this incredible sport, stretching all the way back to 1911 when setting a lap average speed of just 75 miles per hour was fast enough to get you an entry to the field, only 75 different humans have the honor of their visage being mounted to the famed Borg-Warner Trophy. What I want to know is who do you think was the best to ever do the damn thing? There are some seriously big names on the roster, so who are you picking?