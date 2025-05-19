A Rookie Who Had Never Driven An Oval Before Is On Pole For The Indianapolis 500

Robert Shwartzman, a racer who was chewed up and spit out by the Formula 1 grinder, has found glory in America as the first rookie driver to win pole position for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race since Teo Fabi in 1983. Prior to this month neither Shwartzman nor his Prema team (itself new to the Indycar series as of 2025) had ever raced on an oval of any kind, and within a couple of tests they got the setup right, got some good luck, and found the speed to take the fight to the best that McLaren, Penske, and Ganassi could throw at them. Even the car that Schwartzman entered this month is without any form of major sponsorship, wearing the red/white/green of Prema's Italian home flag, though now that he's on pole surely a sponsorship deal is being worked out.

Over the weekend Shwartzman ran fast enough in three separate knock-out qualifying sessions to make it into the Firestone Fast Six and make his bid for the top spot. During Saturday's qualifying session, which sets the grid for positions 13-30, Shwartzman put up a four-lap average speed of 232.584 miles per hour, good enough for sixth of the top twelve qualifiers, setting him up for another run on Sunday.

Sunday's top twelve went out in the heat of the day and found the track slightly slower, but Shwartzman again moved on, setting the third fastest time of the session with a 232.008 mile per hour run, just behind Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and Meyer Shank's Felix Rosenqvist.