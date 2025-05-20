Penske Racing Caught Cheating Again, Raising Doubts About Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500 Win

Sitting on display in the newly-revamped Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (above) is the car Newgarden used to win last year's Indy 500, his second in a row. It would be pretty easy for someone to go check if last year's car had the same illegal modification, right?

The car Newgarden won with last year in the IMS museum appears to have modified parts as well. pic.twitter.com/QnoUwQU2aw — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) May 19, 2025

Photos of both sides of the attenuator on Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500-winning car inside the IMS Museum. Clearly has the seam between the parts of the attenuator filled and smoothed. Not aware of any rule change that would've allowed that to have been legal a year ago. pic.twitter.com/KRk2dpQATg — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 19, 2025

Monday #Indy500 practice report (short) and Penske penalty and IndyCar operations governance (long). @RACERHQ pic.twitter.com/mHYLcK334h — Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) May 19, 2025

Yeah, last year's car was seemingly modified in a similarly illegal way to this year's car, which was disqualified as presented during Sunday's qualifying session. Penske Racing has allegedly been bending and outright breaking the rules for at least the last two seasons, while all of the other ten teams on the grid seem to have followed the rulebook to the letter and no cheating scandals have been attributed to any of them in the same period. Even the cheaty Penske cars passed initial tech inspection, it wasn't until another team owner brought it up to race control that anything was done about it. What does this say about Penske Racing? What does this say about IndyCar tech inspection? What does this say about all of the other teams?

The racer in me says that if Penske had an illegal part on at least one of their cars, and they all but swept the month of May at Indy in 2024, why the heck aren't all of the other teams following suit? Even if the aero advantage is minuscule, it isn't something getting flagged by the tech team, and has passed over and over again. Racer reporting indicates someone (who won't go on record) claims to have brought the issue to race control in the past and was ignored. In my book that's tacit approval by the series to run the illegal part and anyone who wasn't doing it was putting themselves at a disadvantage.