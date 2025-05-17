Telo Drift Truck, I Repeat, Telo Drift Truck!

As if it read your minds and knew you had a burning desire to see the MT1 prototype hang its tail out on track, Telo's latest promotional video focuses on exactly that at Sonoma. Assuming the specs don't change, and the MT1 actually goes into production, you'll be able to get a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version with 300 horsepower or a dual-motor truck with all-wheel drive and 500 hp. Even if you get the all-wheel-drive model, though, you'll still be able to power slide thanks to a drift mode that disables the front motor.

Throw on some cheap tires you don't have to feel too bad about destroying, and what do you know, turns out 300 hp is still enough to live your drift dreams. It looks like it has a good bit of body roll, so you'd probably want to upgrade the suspension before you actually hit the track in your MT1, but you know what else has a good bit of body roll stock? The ND Miata, and as a rule, everyone here has to love the ND Miata. Even if you're too tall to fit, you're still required to at least love the idea of the ND Miata.

Granted, this is only a prototype, and with Canoo finally dead, weird, little cab-forward pickup trucks don't exactly have the best record of making it to production in the U.S., so Telo could still break my heart. I may never get to drift an MT1. Still, I want to believe. I mean, the Chief Technology Officer is Plugshare founder Forrest North, who also worked on the original Tesla Roadster. Surely, he wouldn't let me down.

You aren't going to let me down, right, Telo? Right, Telo?