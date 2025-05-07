I Would Die For The Adorable 500-HP Electric Telo Minitruck That Will Almost Definitely Never Get Built

Maybe I'm too easily impressed, but even though the version Doug reviewed is a pre-production prototype, and not all of the features work yet, it's still super cool to see someone actually drive one on public roads so soon after the official reveal. Especially without a PR team peering over their shoulder the entire time, controlling what they're allowed to do with it.

Much more importantly, though, look how happy Doug is while driving the Telo — driving impressions begin at about the 26-minute mark. That's pure joy on his face, and I believe I deserve to experience the same joy. I deserve to giggle as I drive around in the world's cutest 500-hp minitruck, and so do you. Just imagine how much better daily errands would be if you had a Telo to do them in. It's so stinkin' adorable, I would literally die to defend it.

Granted, the cab-over design that makes such a tiny truck possible also eliminates most of what would be the front-end's crumple zone, so if I ever crashed the MT1 while driving it, I might literally literally die, as opposed to just doing so metaphorically, but I could also avoid that by simply not crashing. Also, I'm sure they'll figure out the whole "crash safety" thing by the time the MT1 goes on sale. Probably. I hope. Not that there will be any regulatory agencies left standing by the time it goes into production to actually check that they did.

Still, I don't know if my heart can take yet another disappointment. Canoo was supposed to bring weirdness to EVs, and now it's dead, so I'm not getting too excited just yet. But maybe, just maybe the folks at Telo won't let me down and will actually find a way to build these things. Fingers crossed!