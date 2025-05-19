How Much Are Cybertruck Owners Paying For Insurance?

Ironically for a quiet electric vehicle, there sure is a lot of noise swirling around the Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a lot of claims about the Cybertruck that turned out to be exaggerated (at best). Then, since its release, all sorts of rumors have bounced around, from trucks getting bricked by being washed to questions about the durability of the stainless steel shell.

Through all of that noise, prospective buyers may simply want to know how much they cost to insure. Here, too, rumors swirl, including reports that certain carriers are dropping Cybertruck coverage altogether. To get to the truth of the matter, Insurify, a virtual insurance agent, ran a market analysis and concluded that insurance on a Cybertruck, on average, will set the owner back almost $3,400 per year. Separately, Barron's, a financial magazine published by Dow Jones, did its own calculation and found it could insure a Cybertruck for $2,400 per year, though it also concluded those costs could climb all the way up to $4,500.