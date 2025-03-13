Toyota Updates The Beleaguered BZ4X For 2025, And It Might Actually Make A Difference

The update also adds faster charging to the bZ4X, with a preconditioning system on the battery to better keep it in the ideal temperature range while plugged in. Toyota claims this will allow the car to charge in "approximately 30 minutes" at 14 degrees Fahrenheit, though the company doesn't specify how much charging will actually take place over that duration. It references a "rapid charging time (European specifications) at -10°C," seemingly referring to some sort of standardized charging amount that I can find absolutely no record of. Looking at cars with comparable battery capacity, though, shows that 30 minutes is a reasonable expectation for an 80% charge — likely the number Toyota means here.

The company also claims that the new bZ4X is more efficient with how it uses its capacity, crediting new e-axles with increases to both range and power. Toyota reports a maximum SAE horsepower of 248 for the new car, up from the 214 of the current Nightshade, and up even further from the 201 hp of the current European models. Take that same delta into account for a U.S.-spec version of the updated car, and we could see a 262-horsepower bZ4X. That's nearly a prior-generation WRX worth.

Toyota

The 2025 bZ4X gets a handful of other updates — some suspension tweaks here, an extra two inches of screen there — but the range and power will be the most substantial changes to the car. If we get both of those improvements over here, the bZ4X may finally be a car that buyers actually consider — rather than a car exclusively operated by Lyft drivers who desperately want to swap for a Camry. If we're really lucky, they'll change the name for us too.