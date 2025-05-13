Elon Musk Uses U.S. Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia To Hawk Teslas, Satellites And Tunnels

Saudi, when it isn't building weird future cities, sportswashing its reputation, and allegedly murdering journalists [need a source], has set a goal of shifting the country's wealth generation from a petrochemical-based economy to one of technological advancement by the end of the decade. Elon, as one of Donald Trump's closest surrogates and the wealthiest man in the world, brings a level of power that even Saudi itself can't muster. A close relationship with U.S. power brokers allows Saudi stronger support in its contretemps with Iran and its various proxy militias throughout the region. Saudi wants support from the U.S. as it transitions away from petroleum to a nuclear power source, possibly leading to Saudi enriching uranium on its own for commercial power. It's also a major opportunity for Saudi to employ techwashing tactics, projecting itself as a modernized and forward-thinking nation, in addition to the proven-successful sportswashing endeavors.

Given the recent American about-face on human rights, it seems the U.S. and Saudi governments are more closely aligned than ever.