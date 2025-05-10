Is Pre-Filling Your Oil Filter Outdated Advice Or Still A Must?

Gather a group of gearheads together and there's bound to be some friendly disagreement over various upkeep and maintenance rituals. For example, whether it's worthwhile to replace your oil drain plug with a quick-drain valve instead. Another hot topic is whether to pre-fill your new oil filter during money-saving DIY oil changes.

Of course, that's assuming that you're able to pre-fill the oil filter at all. If your screw-on filter or cartridge-style filter housing mounts horizontally or faces downward, you won't be able to pre-fill it without most of the oil spilling out into your engine bay and all over your garage floor or driveway. However, don't stop reading if that's the case, because we have some useful tips for drivers with gravity-impaired oil filters, too. But assuming that your oil filter does mount with the opening facing roughly upward and you can easily pre-fill, is it really necessary?

The idea is that pouring some fresh oil into a new filter (or cartridge filter housing) before installing it will give your engine a head start on circulating oil. Instead of waiting for your engine's oil pump to draw oil from the pan, then pump it through the filter, and finally circulate it around to coat the engine's internals, you're effectively skipping the first step, because some oil will already be at the filter. At the risk of oversimplifying, think of pre-filling an oil filter as priming a pump.