Are Quick Drain Oil Plugs A Great Idea, Or A Disaster Waiting To Happen?

I might be in the minority of car owners, but I actually enjoy changing my oil. My local big box store has bargain prices for jugs of long-lasting full-synthetic oil and carries OEM filters, so I can usually get out the door for less than $40 in materials for a DIY full-synthetic oil change. Saving money is definitely nice, but so is peace of mind. I'm forever scarred by the time my wife took her SUV to a rapid oil change place that didn't fully tighten the drain plug. Fortunately, we caught the growing oil slick in our driveway before serious engine damage was done.

However, one of the more challenging aspects of the home oil change is removing said drain plug. First, you'll need to remember what size wrench or socket to grab from the toolbox. Then, there's the juggling act of maintaining inward pressure on the plug with your fingers while unscrewing to prevent oil from dribbling out. And finally, you pull the liberated drain plug away at lightning speed while still somehow getting hot oil on your hands and the floor.

It was for these reasons that the quick drain oil plug was invented. Quick drain oil plugs allow you to empty the contents of your engine's oil pan by merely twisting a small valve. Many of these gadgets also have a fitting to attach a flexible hose to more precisely direct the outflow. The concept almost seems too good to be true, so why aren't all vehicles equipped with this engineering marvel?