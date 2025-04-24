Boeing Looking To Resell Over 40 Planes After China Drops Its Orders Amid Tariff War

If the $110 million price tag for a brand new airliner suddenly doubled, would you be surprised if the customers just, vanished? Boeing said on Wednesday it's now trying to re-market 41 completed or in-production planes originally intended for several Chinese airlines. The orders were abandoned in response to President Donald Trump imposing a 145% tariff on goods imported into the United States from China. A retaliatory 125% tariff was enacted by China on imported American goods.

A Boeing 737 Max being prepared for delivery at the planemaker's completion center in Zhoushan, China was unexpectedly flown to Guam last week, a sign that the aircraft was headed across the Pacific Ocean back to Boeing's facilities just outside of Seattle. While there isn't any evidence of an official Chinese government ban on Boeing imports, it's now clear that the country's state-owned airlines aren't willing to eat the massive tariffs' financial costs.