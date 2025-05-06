Ram Introduces $44,495 Express Model, Hoping A Cheaper Truck Will Combat Sales Slump

Ram has had a pretty tough go of it lately, with U.S. deliveries for the Stellantis truck brand down 2% in the first quarter of 2025 and Ram 1500 sales dipping a massive 11%. This actually marks the fifth straight quarter of declines for the typically profitable truck, and signs of an impending crisis are beginning to show. In an effort to fight less-expensive truck offerings from Ford and General Motors, Ram has announced it will bring back the Ram 1500 Express, a truck with just enough standard equipment for bargain buyers. The new truck will be immediately identifiable by its blacked-out grille and body-color front and rear bumpers. No chrome for this truck. The Express is more or less a replacement for the now-discontinued Classic model, which was the last-generation model that was still on sale through last year at the bottom of the Ram 1500 lineup.

So how cheap is cheap? I was surprised when I saw that the new truck will enter the market at $44,495 (including destination) for a Crew Cab 2WD model with the 305-horsepower Pentastar V6. The pickup will also be available in Quad Cab form and you can option four-wheel drive or the new 420-hp Hurricane inline-six engine, but like guacamole on your burrito, they're extra charge.

When Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis returned to the brand from a brief hiatus, he commented that the company needed to offer more choices for buyers under the $50,000 mark. I suppose this is one of those, but it doesn't take many options to get the 2026 Ram 1500 Express above that line, either.