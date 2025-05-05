Here's How Much Cybertrucks Have Depreciated Since They Were New

Vehicles lose value the more they are driven. No surprises there, right? However, there are Cybertruck owners who appear to have thought they were buying money-printing machines. In fact, very early in its pixelated life cycle, someone actually flipped and sold a limited edition Foundation Series Cybertruck for nearly twice its MSRP at $244,000.

The Cybertruck's value wasn't meant to last, though. The controversial truck from a controversial company run by a controversial man is subject to the law of gravity of depreciation as much as the next set of wheels. The question is, though, how much has it depreciated since the first geometric truck hit the streets?

We reported in 2024 that the overall Cybertruck depreciation curve is really quite poor. Now, CarGurus is showing even more of a drop in the past year from April 28, 2024 to April 29, 2025, which is the day of writing this article. In that time, Cybertruck prices went from $168,543 down to $84,470 — a 49.96% decline. The past 30 days have seen a 5.51% drop. So, not great!