Here's How Much Cybertrucks Have Depreciated Since They Were New
Vehicles lose value the more they are driven. No surprises there, right? However, there are Cybertruck owners who appear to have thought they were buying money-printing machines. In fact, very early in its pixelated life cycle, someone actually flipped and sold a limited edition Foundation Series Cybertruck for nearly twice its MSRP at $244,000.
The Cybertruck's value wasn't meant to last, though. The controversial truck from a controversial company run by a controversial man is subject to the law of gravity of depreciation as much as the next set of wheels. The question is, though, how much has it depreciated since the first geometric truck hit the streets?
We reported in 2024 that the overall Cybertruck depreciation curve is really quite poor. Now, CarGurus is showing even more of a drop in the past year from April 28, 2024 to April 29, 2025, which is the day of writing this article. In that time, Cybertruck prices went from $168,543 down to $84,470 — a 49.96% decline. The past 30 days have seen a 5.51% drop. So, not great!
How does the Cybertruck's depreciation compare?
Digging in a little further, according to TopSpeed, the average depreciation for all cars across three years (longer than the Cybertruck has even been out) is just 30.5%, and among pickup trucks specifically, it's just 23.7%. That puts the Cybertruck's near 50% decline in the last year in the far bottom tier for the category.
By contrast, according to Kelly Blue Book, a 2022 Rivian R1T, also an EV pickup truck, has only lost 39% of its starting price. KBB also says that the 2023 model of the great-granddaddy of all pickups, the Ford F150, has dropped a mere 33% in the same amount of time the Cybertruck has been around.
Predicting where prices will be in a few years is a bit tricky here, since unlike the F150, the Cybertruck is too new to have hard data on how it usually performs over the long term. However, TopSpeed estimates that it will fall by 59.5% in five years, and a whopping 72.5% in 10. Those numbers aren't surprising given the current state of the company's sales.
Cybertrucks are becoming a tough sell
There are more storm clouds on the Cybertrucks' horizon, too, and they don't look good for resale value. Thanks to a recall earlier this year, we know that Tesla has only delivered around 46,000 Cybertrucks to date. While that number doesn't look too bad in a vacuum, CEO Elon Musk was initially claiming that he had over a million preorders for these low-res-looking trucks.
Worse, Tesla dealerships appear to be sitting on over $200 million worth of Cybertruck inventory that they just can't shift. Word is that things have deteriorated to the point where said dealerships won't even take Cybertrucks — their own vehicles! — as trade-ins anymore for fear they won't be able to sell them again. None of that is good for resale numbers, and pushing it down further is the simple fact that Tesla keeps slashing the price of new Cybertrucks, down to around $75,000 for a base model from an original price of $100,000.
Furthermore, the fact that political backlash against Musk's handling of the federal government bureaucracy has led to vandalism against Teslas, and particularly Cybertrucks, across the country. If a potential buyer is worried that a Tesla might be a target, they're not likely to buy a used one for a high price, if at all.