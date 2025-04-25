Who Do You Think Is The Most Influential Person In Automotive History?

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of seriously influential people who set the automotive world on the path that it has travelled. Whether engineers or pencil pushers, advertisers or C-suite executives, everyone has a role to play, but some wield far more influence than others. Cars have been pushing the human experiment farther and faster for nearly 140 years now, and the stories that have been written in time over the decades are incredible. If you had to pick a single person to name as the most influential in the world of the automobile, who would it be? You could make an argument for any number of people, and I want to hear who you rate the highest.

The American and European automakers ruled the early era of driving, effectively from the late 1800s to the 1960s. Later on competition came in, first from Japan, then Korea, and now China. Surely there are people in each of those markets that set something on a track that pushed it to greatness, and even spending all day studying the automotive market for the last two decades, I'm positive there are stories I haven't yet heard. If you think there is someone who changed the world of cars, toss your recommendation in the comments below, we want to hear them, and we'll highlight a few of our favorites next week.