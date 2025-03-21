Henry Ford Ate Weeds

In his later years Henry Ford began to view his stomach as a boiler, and filling it with food was merely a means to provide him the energy he needed to get through a day. A staunch vegetarian, Ford rarely cared about flavor or enjoyment of a meal, simply that it was organic mass in his proverbial gas tank for him to burn. His favorite meals were apparently stewed burdock and soybean bread with milkweed and mustard. I'm not sure even the crunchiest of granola hippies would commit to such a diet today. Ford claims his eating habits afforded him the ability to live as old as he did with "no more than a few hours of illness all his life."

Maybe it was Ford's preference for soy milk and so-called roadside greens that kept him alive all those years, or maybe it was that he was a very wealthy man who could afford proper medical care, lived in a nice big house, and spent every winter living in the warmth of South Florida. We may never know the real answer.