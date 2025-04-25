Here Are The Manufacturers You Want To See Join Formula 1 Next

The only reasonable answers are:

Toyota – They already have the Haas partnership and they could expand that. With Haas' business reportedly taking big losses due to US Tarrifs, this seems like the most likely of the 4

BMW – A brand w/ lots of history, but currently underperforming in Hypercar, and their two main rivals are (or will soon) be in the sport – I see this as the least likely of the 4

Genesis/Hyundai – A brand on the rise, with high-profile WRC and soon to be WEC programs. Perhaps they could be trending towards something even more high-profile

Some Chinese Brand – This feels more likely than BMW or Genesis, especially given how large the Chinese market, and all of the "stipulations" GM/Andretti had to "meet" to gain entry

With Audi coming in, I can't see anyone else from the VW group entering

Alfa Romeo left the sport a couple of years ago and there's no one else in Stellantis that makes any sense

Companies like Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Lotus Will be lucky to be selling cars, let alone be racing in F1

Subaru is doing very well these days, but it just would never make sense.

Mazda has moved away from it's 'Zoom Zoom' mentality and has seriously downsized their racing programs to basically just Spec Miata

And boutique brands like Pagani, Koenigsegg, etc. would just be way out of their depths.

