Here Are The Manufacturers You Want To See Join Formula 1 Next
The Formula 1 grid is booming these days with Audi and Cadillac set to join the party in 2026. The sport is stronger than it has ever been with bigger crowds, more fans, and rising global enthusiasm for racing. With all of this fast-paced action happening, and a brand new rulebook hitting the teams next year, now is the perfect time to think about joining the F1 grid. Earlier this week we asked you all to tell us which automakers should jump into the F1 fray next, and your answers did not disappoint. Below we've listed a few of our favorites, but if there's one you think we missed, or you want to add your own pick, feel free to sound off in the comments below. Let's dig into it.
Let Mate Rimac cook
Bugatti. I just want to see what Mate can cook up.
It's already a sport for the rich, so might as well sell some cars to those rich (not like they struggle selling cars). And they already have a Bolide, so they are sort of getting their interest back in racing. Plus, Bugatti has a rich racing history.
Suggested by whale
Be reasonable!
The only reasonable answers are:
Toyota – They already have the Haas partnership and they could expand that. With Haas' business reportedly taking big losses due to US Tarrifs, this seems like the most likely of the 4
BMW – A brand w/ lots of history, but currently underperforming in Hypercar, and their two main rivals are (or will soon) be in the sport – I see this as the least likely of the 4
Genesis/Hyundai – A brand on the rise, with high-profile WRC and soon to be WEC programs. Perhaps they could be trending towards something even more high-profile
Some Chinese Brand – This feels more likely than BMW or Genesis, especially given how large the Chinese market, and all of the "stipulations" GM/Andretti had to "meet" to gain entry
With Audi coming in, I can't see anyone else from the VW group entering
Alfa Romeo left the sport a couple of years ago and there's no one else in Stellantis that makes any sense
Companies like Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Lotus Will be lucky to be selling cars, let alone be racing in F1
Subaru is doing very well these days, but it just would never make sense.
Mazda has moved away from it's 'Zoom Zoom' mentality and has seriously downsized their racing programs to basically just Spec Miata
And boutique brands like Pagani, Koenigsegg, etc. would just be way out of their depths.
Suggested by MJL
Jump into the void hand-in-hand
I would say a joint venture between Mazda and Toyota.... develop that hybrid system, plus good marketing for both companies....
Suggested by Sennamp4
The aerodynamics of a brick
Volvo. Can you imagine some swedish design in F1? Birch and brushed aluminum would look great on a race car lol. Funny thing is, they'd probably do ok. Perhaps they can convince Mr. Koenigsegg to join the mix
Suggested by bildo302
The Fabulous Hudson Hornet
Hudson.
They have a long history of racing and since the brand has been defunct for nearly 70 years, their entry into F1 will take everyone by surprise.
Besides just think how cool a F1 car with a straight-six would be.
Suggested by Earthbound Misfit I
Just empty every pocket
Jeep!
Suggested by jmateo
Why would anybody join F1?
I don't think F1 makes a lot of sense for very many manufacturers. Ferrari, Aston Martin, Cadillac? Sure, I guess. But the technology transfer seems practically nil. The tech in F1 is all aero, and it's designed entirely to solve F1 challenges. The engines and hybrid systems are so specific to the series they're evolutionary dead-ends.
There's no corporate identity on the cars, beyond a logo or maybe some color. And even color is less and less of a factor, since they leave much of the cars raw carbon these days. Even with color and branding, each is just 'another F1 team'. They're barely distinguishable from each other in terms of operation, ethos, or personality.
I think LMH/LMDh makes more sense for car brands, and the increasing number of manufacturers signing up for those series bears that out.
Suggested by Poorsche
Blue oval international
Ford! I know they're teaming up Red Bull starting next year, but I think it would be awesome if they entered F1 as a full factory team. At the very least, they can't let GM/Cadillac hog the limelight.
Suggested by Zen
If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a Dodge
Dodge. I say that with 32% seriousness.
Suggested by Marcus C
Why not Tesla?
Tesla. They should dive in head-first and throw hundreds of millions or billions at a program and hopefully not go tits-up like Vector.
(wink wink)
Suggested by dumpus
Tesla, would love to see them waste a ton of money on a losing effort just because Musky thinks he can do anything.
Suggested by Big Block I-4