Which Manufacturer Should Follow Cadillac And Audi Into F1 Next?

Toyota already has a loose technical partnership with America's Haas F1 Team, which basically means Haas can use Toyota's wind tunnel and get some design and manufacturing support from the global giant. This is a toe in the water for Toyota without having to commit to the massive expenditure of a full fledged F1 squad of its own. The partnership allows Toyota's engineers to experience what the current state of Formula One is, presumably as a precursor to jumping into the series on its own, or perhaps buying out the Haas effort. Toyota Gazoo Racing director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji said in January that Toyota is evaluating the possibility of returning to F1 for the first time since it abandoned the sport following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Back in 2009 Formula One had just introduced the possibility of running a quasi-hybrid kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) in the series. While Ferrari, Renault, BMW, and McLaren took the opportunity to run the hybrid system Renault and BMW dropped it mid-season and Toyota never developed one. Joining F1 now would give Toyota the perfect opportunity to continue developing its wonderful hybrid systems, especially as the 2026 and onward regulations put much more emphasis on electric power, making up almost 50% of the car's forward shove.

