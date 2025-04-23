Which Manufacturer Should Follow Cadillac And Audi Into F1 Next?
With Cadillac and Audi set to join the F1 grid in 2026, and Ford partnering with Red Bull, perhaps now is the time for another automotive manufacturer to look at joining the increasingly competitive grid. With some incredibly talented drivers and very fast cars, plus a wildly popular broadcast and related Netflix television show, F1 is getting more attention today than it ever has in its 75 year existence. While it was an uphill battle all the way for Cadillac to join the grid, there are other ways for automakers to find their way onboard the travelling F1 circus. It seems like every auto manufacturer on the planet is rushing to race in IMSA and FIA WEC in the Hypercar/GTP class, including F1 runners Ferrari, Aston Martin, Alpine, McLaren, Ford, and Cadillac, so why have similar F1 remained relatively sparse?
Is there an automaker which could benefit from a massive motorsport marketing effort in the world's most-watched racing series? Heck, F1 is watched more often around the world than any other sport except soccer. This could be a big marketing play to gain share in a declining market, particularly for a company highly reliant on hybrid sales or performance cars. You already know I'm going to say Toyota, right? Yeah, Toyota should come back to F1.
Toyota should come back to F1
Toyota already has a loose technical partnership with America's Haas F1 Team, which basically means Haas can use Toyota's wind tunnel and get some design and manufacturing support from the global giant. This is a toe in the water for Toyota without having to commit to the massive expenditure of a full fledged F1 squad of its own. The partnership allows Toyota's engineers to experience what the current state of Formula One is, presumably as a precursor to jumping into the series on its own, or perhaps buying out the Haas effort. Toyota Gazoo Racing director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji said in January that Toyota is evaluating the possibility of returning to F1 for the first time since it abandoned the sport following the 2008 global financial crisis.
Back in 2009 Formula One had just introduced the possibility of running a quasi-hybrid kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) in the series. While Ferrari, Renault, BMW, and McLaren took the opportunity to run the hybrid system Renault and BMW dropped it mid-season and Toyota never developed one. Joining F1 now would give Toyota the perfect opportunity to continue developing its wonderful hybrid systems, especially as the 2026 and onward regulations put much more emphasis on electric power, making up almost 50% of the car's forward shove.
What about you? Which automaker do you think should join the F1 grid in the near future, and how do you think they should do it? Sound off in the comments below and we'll pick a few of our favorites to highlight later in the week. Let's hear it.