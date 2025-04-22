Tesla Is Losing To Volkswagen's EVs In Europe

Tesla's sales in Europe slid 38% in the first quarter of 2025, according to analyst firm JATO, placing the brand beneath a surging Volkswagen for BEV registrations. Tesla moved 53,237 units in Q1, while Volkswagen sold 65,679 electric vehicles during the same period — a 157% increase from its BEV sales for the same period last year. The Model Y remains the best-selling EV, but it's far from the best-selling car. In fact, it's not even in the top 10.

Tesla did take Volkswagen in EV sales for the month of March, but the numbers — 27,828 for Tesla and 25,544 for Volkswagen — mark a decline for Tesla and a massive increase for VW. If those trends continue, Tesla could easily be overtaken by third-place seller BMW.

Tesla and Volkswagen are still neck and neck for EV sales, but even being in that position is a massive blow to Tesla ahead of its earnings call tonight. A sales slump is likely already priced in to the stock, but this trend — losing out to Volkswagen and facing competition from BMW — cats a dark shadow over the company's future. Whether it's due to Tesla's aging lineup, or people's general reaction to the CEO's politics, one thing looks clear: Musk has played stupid games with his car company, and is now winning stupid prizes.

h/t Motor1