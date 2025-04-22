Tesla Is In Rough Shape Ahead Of Earnings Call

Tesla's earnings call, scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. EST, is looking like a real make-or-break moment for both Elon Musk and his now-struggling automaker. Investors are looking for the CEO to inject some sort of excitement back into the brand as profits slip and promised future products still remain nebulous ideas at best.

2025 has been an awful year for Tesla — thanks largely to the actions of Musk and his love of Donald Trump and the far-right. Its sales have hit a nearly three-year low in the first three months of the year. It has led Wall Street analysts to slash growth expectations. Investors are also fleeing the company, leading to a 53% plunge in the automaker's stock price since it hit a record in December of 2024. From Bloomberg:

"Musk needs to bring the voltage on this earnings call to get the stock out of stall speed," said Dave Mazza, chief executive officer of Roundhill Investments, who owns the stock. "Tesla's stock is stuck in an information air pocket as Elon Musk focused on his DOGE work, while their car sales skid and political headwinds build in important markets." Shoring up investor confidence will largely depend on whether Musk starts to step away from his involvement with the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency. When reports this month suggested that such a move might be in the offing, shares of the company rallied, shrugging off weak sales number. Beyond that, investors are looking for details on planned launch of the self-driving vehicle later this summer, and details on any new models at a time when competition from other electric vehicles is ramping up globally.

Earnings for the first quarter of 2025 are expected to fall pretty drastically from 2024's levels, and revenue is estimated to stay fairly flat. Analysts have been dialing back profit expectations, landing somewhere around the -12% mark, and revenue is expected to be down over 6%.

Investors are still looking for more clarity on Tesla's future plans for autonomous vehicles (which isn't happening anytime soon) and a cheaper offering (which also isn't happening anytime soon). In fact, just yesterday we reported that Tesla was delaying its theoretical lower-cost model by at least three months.

Who really knows what today's earnings report will hold? If Tesla's board was serious about turning the shop around, maybe it would suggest that Musk step down. That'll never happen, but a girl can dream.