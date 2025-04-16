According to the California New Car Dealers Association, the state's seen some pretty impressive new electric vehicle sales growth by model lately. Non-Tesla EV sales rose an impressive 35% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year. While the state's best-selling electric cars are still built by Tesla, Bloomberg reports new Tesla registrations dropped by double-digits. The pioneering formerly-California-based EV-only automaker saw its new-car registrations drop in California by 15% year-over-year.

The company's share of the California market similarly fell to 43.9%, from 55.5% last year. For the first time since Tesla became a player in the EV space, it hasn't sold a majority of the electric cars in the Golden State. That doesn't bode well for Tesla, as California accounts for nearly a third of U.S. EV sales.

"An aging product lineup and backlash against Elon Musk's political initiatives are likely key factors for the decline in Tesla BEV market share," the dealers' association noted in its quarterly report. If I were a betting man, I'd say many Californians would be willing to overlook the recently refreshed past-sell-by-date Model 3 and Model Y if it weren't for the company's CEO and his involvement in dismantling large portions of the U.S. government from the inside.