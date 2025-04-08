Trump Threatens 84% Import Tax On All Your Harbor Freight Tools And Alibaba Car Parts

China was and remains among the largest trade partners with the United States, though that status is in threat thanks to President Trump's "liberation day" economy-tanking ego trip. The back-and-forth volley of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods leading to Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods began during the first Trump term with an unprovoked 30% tariff on solar panels, most of which come from China, in early 2017. On April 2 the U.S. president announced the trade tax baseline for Chinese goods coming into the U.S. would be raised to 34% and a few days later Beijing responded with matching 34% tariffs on all incoming U.S. goods.

On April 7 Trump threatened China with a retaliatory 50% increase to 84% if China didn't remove its matching 34% tariff, which it doesn't seem particularly interested in doing. Trump also cancelled any trade meetings with China. The car you're working on in your spare time, the one you're hoping to have ready for summer, just got a lot more expensive.

The home-built performance car hobby is built on the back of Chinese tools and parts. I have over a decade in parts industry experience under my belt, but it doesn't take an expert to see all of the Made In China labels on parts boxes for everything from air filters to turbochargers and coilover kits, and you know damn well half the tools in your U.S. General toolbox are Pittsburgh branded. If this ever-escalating trade war doesn't end soon, the Harbor Freight tool aisle will be as expensive as the Matco truck, and your Maxpeedingrods might cost as much as Öhlins (which are also going up, thanks to the 20% tariff on European Union goods).