Tesla Can't Build Its Newest Cars Under Trump's Tariffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be a big fan of President Donald Trump, but Musk's companies aren't so happy with Trump's policies. Tesla has been hyping up its Cybercab autonomous vehicle concept for months, and its Semi tractor-trailer for years, but now both are on hold due to the sheer cost of getting parts in from China. From Reuters:

Tesla's plans to ship components from China for Cybercab and Semi electric trucks in the United States were suspended after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods amid a trade war, said a person with direct knowledge. ... Tesla was ready to absorb the additional costs when Trump imposed the 34% tariff on Chinese goods but could not do so when the tariff went beyond that, leaving shipping plans suspended, said the person, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

The Cybercab is the headline-grabber here, but the Semi is a real issue for Tesla. Deliveries of that truck were promised way back in 2021, but only two clients have ever gotten their hands on a Semi. If this trade war keeps up, it may only ever be those two.