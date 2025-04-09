Indian's PowerPlus 112 Engine Improves On A Familiar Bagger Formula

The tech available in these bikes is pretty great. The PowerPlus engine has had rear cylinder deactivation since new, which aids in reducing crotch heat soak sitting at stop lights or stuck in traffic. Naturally the already-extant Bosch six-axis IMU controls the bike's traction control and lean-sensitive ABS, as well as facilitating a launch control mode. All of the old stuff is there, including three selectable ride modes and a standard touch screen with Apple Carplay.

For the 2025 model year Indian has added a "rider assist package" with some radar-sensor safety elements to its baggers, which is a pretty big deal. The new package includes hill hold control and electronically-linked braking, both very welcome additions to the riding experience. The big change, however, is found in a little black box mounted between the rear turn signals. This little sensor enables the bike to display blind-spot warnings to the rider with flashing lights on each of the mirror stalks to indicate which blind side is occupied. There's no substitute for an over-the-shoulder glance when changing lanes, but this little piece of tech, a staple in cars for two decades now, is very helpful for keeping track of traffic around you. Additionally, the sensor also facilitates a rear collision warning system, which flashes the rear lights to let drivers behind know they're approaching too quickly. Hopefully that flash of light will get a distracted driver to look up from their phone for a second and apply the brakes instead of smashing into you.

Indian Motorcycle Company

Why Indian didn't include a front radar sensor is a question I'll be asking every day of the rest of my life. This is a $30,000-plus bagger bike intended for long-legged highway cruising, which is the perfect application for radar adaptive cruise control. I've ridden a few bikes with the Bosch-designed ACC tech before, including the Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak over four years ago, and the sub-$20,000 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+. There's plenty of space in the giant fairings on these motorcycles to fit a front-facing radar sensor, and there's plenty of price in these bikes to hide new advanced tech. More importantly, Harley-Davidson hasn't done it yet, and Indian is always trying to one-up the bar and shield brand.

Thirty-three-and-a-half grand is a lot of money to plonk down on a motorcycle, any motorcycle. I've said before that I don't see the value proposition of bagger bikes, but I do find myself enjoying the hell out of every mile I sit in that seat. If you're a rich guy, a sucker, or a mile-eating monster who wants a bike that will run across the country in comfort and style, maybe you can justify the price, and you'll probably be happy with your decision.