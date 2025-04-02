A Crystal Ball Told Me This 100 MPH EV-Swapped Honda Grom Will Be My Demise

Prior to this listing on Facebook Marketplace, I'd never heard of 3C Mini Works or their kit before, despite them apparently being a local company. The above video, which was posted just a few weeks ago of a finished 3C swap bike, clearly was filmed in Northeast Ohio. Based on their YouTube channel and website, it looks like they've also experimented with electric swaps for Honda Ruckus scooters as well, which totally rules.

These kits run up to $4,800 for all of the brackets, the motor, and the battery array to swap your own Honda Grom at home. Considering a Honda Grom generally runs a few thousand dollars on its own, this finished unit on Facebook Marketplace is probably a pretty good bargain for something that is already ready to ride. If you want a Grom that can run from 0-60 in just 4 seconds, let alone run 60 miles per hour at all, this is probably the way to do it.

I've wanted an electric Grom for ages, and very nearly bought the Electrom from Electro and Co. back in the day before they decided they didn't want to sell it, and I have a standing open offer to buy Superfast Matt's 300-swapped Grom. I really thought that one of those bikes would be the one to finish me, but maybe I just had to wait a few years to find this one. Please go buy it so I can't.