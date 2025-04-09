What Car Wrenching Skill Do You Want To Learn How To Do So You Don't Have To Pay Someone Else?

So, let's hear it. What new automotive skills are you picking up this spring? What repair are you looking forward to learning how to affect yourself instead of paying a professional to do it? If you're new to all of this, start small, start slow, and refer to any number of printed manuals or online resources to help you through the process. I'm personally a graduate of YouTube university when it comes to car repairs, I usually jump in with both feet until I'm in way over my head, then consult someone who has done it before to help bail me out. If you have a tight knit community of likeminded enthusiasts in your area, they might be a valuable resource as well.

Sound off in the comments below with your next new skill, or even a skill you already have but know will be put to good use in the coming years.