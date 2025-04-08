Here Are The Small, Cheap, Fuel Efficient Cars Automakers Should Build To Beat The Next Recession

The rest of the world gets so many great small cars that are kept out of the U.S. market for various reasons. While Europe and Asia are allowed a huge selection of compact and sub-compact city cars, the U.S. buyer is forced to choose between 30,000 variants of SUV or pickup. With what is almost assuredly an international trade policy-induced economic recession, the U.S. consumer will soon be far more concerned with fuel economy and lowering their monthly payments than they have been in recent years. So with a completely barren domestic entry-level car market, there is a gap at the bottom of the market that needs to be filled. Earlier this week we asked you to tell us which small, inexpensive, and fuel-efficient cars automakers should start producing in the U.S. to meet that need while beating tariffs. Your answers did not disappoint.

We picked a few of our favorite answers and compiled them below. If there's something you think was missed on this list, make sure to keep the conversation going in the comments section below. What inexpensive piece of forbidden fruit is your choice for U.S. roadways? Do you think Americans could ever embrace the kei-jidosha?