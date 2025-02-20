How Much Do Car Salespeople Make? The Pay Structure Explained

Dealers also love to dole out money in segments, especially if the payout is big. Say you have $10,000 in sales. You won't get just a single check for that $10,000. The dealer will pay it out over time and this can be frustrating as hell. For instance, the dealer I was with would pay that $10,000 out in five parts: $3,000 paid over a month's time and then the remaining $7,000 would come in a single check the second week of the next month. I never understood why it was that way, that's just the way it was. Personally, I always just thought it was some kind of control tactic.

Some dealers have a tiered pay structure that increases the amount of commission you get based on how many cars you've sold. For instance one to five cars would be $200, six to ten cars would be $275, ten to fifteen cars would be $300 and so on. But then that pay can vary because some dealers will base the commission off the age of the vehicle sold; new cars will be 20 percent of gross while used ones will be 50 percent (used cars usually have more equity in them and often bring bigger commissions, which is why that gross percentage is higher.) None of this includes things like small commission bonuses such as spiffs. These can be paid out daily by doing something like selling a car that's been on the lot for awhile or selling a certain number of cars during a sales event. These can also include bonuses for getting something as simple as a customer to fill out a credit app; my dealer used to pay $25 a customer for these during the week and would up it to $50 on weekends.