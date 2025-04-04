What Small, Cheap, Fuel Efficient Cars Should Automakers Start Building Here To Beat The Next Recession?

With an all-but-sure-thing global economic recession waiting in the wings, it's going to be a rough few years for the automotive industry. With trillions set to be scrubbed from the bank accounts of average middle class folks, retirement accounts wiped out, and car buying plans thrown out the window, new vehicle sales are almost certainly going to dip, and average transaction prices will trend (hopefully) downward as those who can still afford a car will be buying smaller and cheaper units to help them save at the fuel pump.

In the 1990s and post-2008 economic slumps, The Big Three rushed to add captive imports to their portfolios in order to beat the recession. With imports now subject to a massive 25% tariff, this isn't an option anymore. Which small and fuel efficient cars should automakers start building in the U.S. to make it through the next decade intact?

Look back to the 1990s and you'll see a huge influx of successful cheap and cheerful models, like Ford's Fiesta and Aspire—both rebadged Kias imported from Korea—or General Motors' Geo lineup cribbed from Toyota, Isuzu, and Suzuki. If you need more recent examples, look to Ford importing the Mexican-built Fiesta again following the 2008 financial crisis. There are dozens of other examples, so feel free to insert your favorite.