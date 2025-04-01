These Are Your Favorite American-Made Cars
If Donald Trump gets his way, we'll soon all be driving around in cars that are proudly made in America after pesky foreigners like Volkswagen and Toyota either bucked their ideas up and moved production Stateside, or cleared off. That's the "Home Alone 2" actor's vision for the future, anyway, and it made us think about the cars that are actually made in America and if we'd actually like to live with any of them.
With this in mind, we turned to you and asked for your favorite models that are made in America. Once we'd waded through the barrage of suggestions for models like the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Silverado, which aren't even made here, you came up with some pretty good suggestions. So why not pour yourself a whiskey, toast up some s'mores and order some junk online while you peruse this list of the best American cars out there, as selected by you, the lovely Jalopnik readers.
Is there a proudly American model that we missed? Let us know in the comments section below.
Lucid Air
"Lucid Air. My cardiologist owns one and he loves it (I am definitely in the wrong line of work BTW) and I had a Lucid as an Uber a few weeks ago. What a fantastic car!
"If you had asked me in 2000 what I thought a car from the year 2025 would be like, I would have described something close to a Lucid."
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Proudly made in Arizona, there's something very aspirational about the Air.
Toyota Sienna
"Does anything you might ever need (other than tow), gets good gas mileage. Lasts forever and a week. Adaptable, smooth driving, even with mark ups, not stupidly expensive.
"Mine has 298k miles and still runs like new. It's not even close to the most exciting car I've owned, but it has been perfect for my life for 18 years and I can't ask anything else."
Suggested by: hoser68
Made at Toyota's Indiana plant, the Sienna is still fighting the good fight for minivan supremacy.
Honda Ridgeline
"Honda Ridgelines are built here in Alabama. Truck-y enough for anyone in the suburbs to do their weekly Lowe's trip. It's great."
Suggested by: half man half bear half pig
The Ridgeline: when less definitely is more.
Rivian R2
"If we're talking new, the Rivian R2. Good size, decent price, not a Nazimobile, definitely a winner if Rivian can pull it off."
Suggested by: Drg84
We'll check back with you in a few months to see if you still pick this as the best American car, OK?
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
"Header image covers it. CT5-V Blackwing. 6MT 6.2L Supercharged monster. Perfect driving dynamics, beating BMW at their own game in the luxury sedan market."
Suggested by: Sector7GWagen
The all-American performance brute might be made in the U.S., but more than 36 percent of the components come from outside America.
Corvette C8
"So many good choices, but a C8 Corvette Z51 would be the pinnacle for me. World class performance at an obtainable price point is hard to beat.
"A close second would probably be the Rivian R1T.
"I would throw in a Tesla Model 3P as a wild card, purely from a bang for the buck standpoint, but we all know how that would go here. Maybe after Elon resigns and sends himself to Mars?"
Suggested by: Factoryhack
Maybe "send yourself to Mars" can be the new "get in the sea."
Buick Regal Turbo
"Any American car that broke the mold of going with a common and boring V8 up front.
"The Corvair. Rear engined and air cooled.
"Vega Cosworth. A 16-valve engine. A glimpse of the future.
"Mustang SVO. Technologically different and thankfully not another V8.
"Regal turbo. Dare to try something different...with a smaller V6.
"Corvette ZR-1. A aluminum block DOHC engine you say?
"There are others of course that broke the mold of conformist thought."
Suggested by: RC in CA
Some fun suggestions here, but depending on which generations you're referring to these aren't all as American-made as you might think.
Ford Explorer ST
"I still have lust for a two-door Bronco or a Mustang GT. My main deterrents are the Bronco being hit or miss in build quality as well as a few recalls that have been open for a while.
"The Mustang I actually hated when the redesign debuted, but I'm slowly warming up to HOWEVER, the tacked on tablets they call gauges and infotainment are so appalling and lazy to me. I get that it's easier to replace/repair but it looks like crap.
"If I were pressed to pick an American vehicle, it would probably be a lower mileage Explorer ST over the other two."
Suggested by: Ryan Isaac (RyRy)
Three of Michigan's finest right there, which would you take home given the choice?
Hennessey Venom
"Hennessey Venom with a manual transmission. I'm going aspirational rather than realistic."
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
As American as apple pie... which was invented in England.
Buick Riviera
"Buick Riviera. Big land yacht, fair bit of power, menacing looks, and decently aerodynamic. I'm not entirely sure what mods I would do to it, but some 35” drag slicks is probably the first."
Suggested by: Noturbestfriend
It's not going to be on the receiving end of any tariffs any time soon, but the Riviera was one of America's finest.
Subaru Outback
"Subaru Outback."
Suggested by: Greg
Made in Indiana at the same plant that Subaru builds the Ascent, Crosstrek and Legacy for U.S. drivers.
Ford Mustang
"A used one. America doesn't make many cars anymore, just trucks.
"If I have to pick a new car, I would go with either a Mustang GT – assuming I could afford the insurance – or an Ohio-made Honda Accord or Civic – assuming either would have enough American-made content to qualify, and that either are actually final-assembled in Ohio."
Suggested by: Namesakeon
Now come on, you just highlighted two non-truck vehicles made in America.
Lincoln Corsair
"Lincoln Corsair. When you become an old man, you want something buttery smooth and over 70% American made (72% US and Canadian parts, 6th highest model for 2025)."
Suggested by: Mister Sterling
Can't wait to try car shopping for a Lincoln Corsair in North London when I'm also an old man, I'm sure that won't be hard at all.
None of them
"Since most cars built in the U.S. have quality build issues, I'd say NONE."
Suggested by: CoachB
Subaru is actually the most reliable automaker on sale in America, and it builds cars here.