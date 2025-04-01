These Are Your Favorite American-Made Cars

If Donald Trump gets his way, we'll soon all be driving around in cars that are proudly made in America after pesky foreigners like Volkswagen and Toyota either bucked their ideas up and moved production Stateside, or cleared off. That's the "Home Alone 2" actor's vision for the future, anyway, and it made us think about the cars that are actually made in America and if we'd actually like to live with any of them.

With this in mind, we turned to you and asked for your favorite models that are made in America. Once we'd waded through the barrage of suggestions for models like the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Silverado, which aren't even made here, you came up with some pretty good suggestions. So why not pour yourself a whiskey, toast up some s'mores and order some junk online while you peruse this list of the best American cars out there, as selected by you, the lovely Jalopnik readers.

Is there a proudly American model that we missed? Let us know in the comments section below.