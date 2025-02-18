It Was Inevitable That New FIA Swearing Penalties Would Hit WRC First

"We f**ked up yesterday," blurted Adrien Fourmaux following the final stage of last weekend's Rally Sweden. The French Hyundai factory rallyist stuffed his i20 N Rally1 car into a snowbank on Saturday, which took him out of contention for the overall victory. He was also penalized for forgetting to do up the clasp on his helmet. I'd say that's pretty much the dictionary definition of "we f**ked up." Fourmaux's comments were broadcast live on Rally.TV, and thus he became the first racer to be penalized under the FIA's new Article 12.2.1.1 rule against cussing, receiving a for his language

Rally drivers are notoriously foul-mouthed. In fact it is often noted that sailors cuss like the WRC paddock. With an earlier start to their season, and a reputation for vulgarities, it was bound to be a WRC driver hit with the first fine for swears. Last weekend's Formula E double-header in Jeddah also saw quite a lot of bipped radio swears, though apparently none of the drivers were hit with similar fines.

Here's the situation, as noted in the stewards' report from the event: