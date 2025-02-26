There Are Hundreds Of Brand New Mitsubishi Mirages Online For Less Than $15,000

While they aren't fancy these Mitsubishi Mirages at least have standard features like push-button start, automated emergency braking, an automatic transmission, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and power mirrors. Unfortunately they're all saddled with the same 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces just 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. This diminutive powertrain paired with the Mirage's impressively light 2,084-pound curb weight equate to great gas mileage, at least, with EPA estimates of 39 mpg city and 43 mpg highway.

One of the biggest incentives to buying a new car versus a used one is the inclusion of a manufacturer warranty, and Mitsubishi offers great warranties. All new Mitsubishi models come standard with a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a 5-year or 60,000-mile basic warranty, a 7-year or 100,000-mile anti-corrosion warranty, and 5 years of standard roadside assistance with no mileage limit. There's also a 2-year or 30,000-mile limited maintenance program that covers three oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and cabin air filter replacements. Financing one of these Mirages with minimal money down would equate to monthly payments around $300 per month, and could be even lower.

As the average transaction price of a new car rose to $49,740 in December of last year according to KBB, these brand new Mitsubishi Mirages are not just a figment of your imagination. While they're not remarkable or even particularly good cars, they're amazingly cheap and might be the right choice for someone who desperately needs some reliable basic transportation. Heck, these would still be screaming deals if it was 2015 and not 2025.