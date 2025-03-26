What Transportation-Related Topic Could You Give A Ten Minute TED Talk About?

Have you participated in any of those PowerPoint parties that have been popping up in the last couple of years? You know, where a group of friends put together a presentation about some silly topic or another that they know a lot about, or at least are passionate about, and show that thing they've researched to the gathered? They can be a lot of fun, and I thought it would be a cool idea to put together one for the Jalops.

I really like to talk about weird transportation-related people and events, and some of my blogs are derived from PowerPoint party presentations I've given in the past. These parties are like mini TED Talk events, but should be taken a whole lot less seriously. If I had ten minutes to talk about something weird and fun, I could probably spend my time chatting about the downfall of Studebaker, Porsche's history in IndyCar, the first car to go 100 miles per hour, or how Henry Ford ate weeds.

Are you a gabber? Do you have a brain full of car knowledge? What's a weird fun piece of automotive information that you could dump on a crowd of unsuspecting intellectuals for ten minutes or so? That's your TED Talk PowerPoint party topic for today, and you should sound off in the comments about what weird topic you'd cover.