Oliver Crook Haugh was found guilty of murdering his mother, father, and brother in the autumn of 1905. The Dayton home where they all lived burst into flames just after midnight, and Oliver claimed he was able to escape the fire but his parents and brother had become trapped. It was uncovered that Haugh had ordered a large amount of lamp oil and quantities of hyoscine hydrobromide, a drug he'd taken during one of his two stints in an asylum. In large enough doses the drug caused paralysis. It was uncovered that Oliver had been removed from his parents' will, and it was assumed that he'd murdered them both and the brother who stood to inherit, as a way to secure the family estate for himself. Haugh was believed to have married nine women and killed four of them with hyoscine injection overdose. At least seven other victims were believed to have been murdered by Haugh. He was vehement that killing the infirm and insane was good for society.

They say that I murdered my father, my mother and brother with hyoscine for the sake of the money. Then they say that when I have taken enough of the hyoscine the man within me disappears, and Hyde is the power. It seems and though I must do something–destroy something. My only recourse is to get out into the street–out into the open country–away from men and women, lest I murder them. It is possible for me to have murdered these people and know nothing of it . . . all that I do know is, that if I die for these crimes, I shall at least have established the proof of the theory on which I have always insisted–that two beings, one of good, the other of evil, may exist in the same man, and in that respect at least I shall have rendered a distinct service to posterity.

Haugh was put to death by electric chair in April of 1907, three years and a bit after the Wright Brothers made four brief flights in the first powered aircraft. We never know what circumstances will push the rivers of our lives in different directions, and it's difficult to give Haugh any credit for his interventions in the lives of the Wright Brothers, but certainly without the murderous liar the history of transportation, as we know it, would be significantly different.