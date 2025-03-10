Remains Of Las Vegas Bombing Terrorist's Cybertruck For Sale After Elon Musk Promised He Would Get It Back On The Road
When a Tesla Cybertruck full of fireworks and canisters of gasoline exploded just outside the doors of President Trump's Las Vegas hotel on New Year's Day, the vehicle was cemented in history as one of the all-time evil bastard cars. The bomber, later revealed to be Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist ex-Special Forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself before blowing the truck up in an apparent attempt to bring attention to the New Jersey "gravitic propulsion system" drone activity in December. Thankfully only Livelsberger died in the incident, though the explosion did injure seven others. Now the truck used in that bombing is coming up for salvage auction, and evil bastard car collectors can now buy it. You know, if you're the kind of person who restores Nazi Government Mercedes-Benz vehicles to win Pebble Beach, then maybe this bombed out terrorism truck is your key to winning on the concours lawn in fifty years.
Because the vehicle was rented by Livelsberger through Turo, the car rental service's insurance is likely attempting to recoup as much of its payout on this truck as possible. It seems to me that somewhere along the way someone in power with a little bit of sense probably should have recognized that the truck held an evil aura and should have just been shredded and melted to avoid bad juju. Because that was not the case, the truck will hit salvage auction, and best case scenario it will get picked up by a scrapper to strip everything of reasonable value from the truck before unceremoniously shoving its carcass into an industrial press. The alternative is that some evil bastard will preserve or restore the truck for evil bastard reasons.
Tesla Cybertruck Roadster
The Cybertruck bed lid was blown off in the explosion, and much of the truck's interior burned as a result. It seems the firefighters on the scene must have used the jaws of life to remove the roof clean from this truck in order to quell the blaze, and the roof does not seem to be included in the sale. It isn't clear if the truck's battery pack was damaged in the fire, so you may be able to salvage some reasonably valuable components from this truck. Of course, as a person with a modicum of superstition about me, I wouldn't want to come within ten feet of any single component of this machine. This is the kind of vehicle with a haunted aura, and like James Dean's Porsche Spyder, any piece of it could bring immense bad luck to the life of the buyer. Don't buy the bomb truck, man.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on social media that he and Tesla were going to repair this truck and return it to the road. "The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated!," said the excited billionaire within 24 hours of the terrorist attack. "Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we'll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road." Aside from a gross misrepresentation of the severity of the truck's condition, and a seemingly flippant reaction to the incident."
This tweet seems to be yet another of Elon's unfulfilled promises. It seems Tesla has either seen the extent of the damage to the truck and determined fixing it impossible, or more likely never bothered to look at it in the first place and Musk used his significant platform to create another fabrication about his dumb truck. If you're a Tesla collector this is your only way to get a modern Tesla without a roof, as Musk also led his customers astray about the timing of a new "Roadster" model, which it unveiled in 2017.