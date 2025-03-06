Sawblade Wheels On A Corvette Is The Best Way To Carve Up The Ice Caps

Everybody's so creative these days. There are people out there making their kei trucks run on abandoned railways, builders creating underground garages and this: a budding mechanic who decided that the best way to make his Corvette drive on ice was to fit sawblades instead of wheels.

Rather worryingly, sawblade wheels aren't something new. In fact, earlier this year we documented a YouTube creator who had fitted them to his dirt bike and shredded up a frozen lake. Now, fellow digital personality Westen Champlin went one better, fitting four massive sawblades to a C5 Corvette.

Champlin runs a pretty wild YouTube channel filled with fun builds and challenges, including a mini camper creation and a 1,500-horsepower Mustang creation. His latest build is more of the same, albeit with even more risk of losing a limb in the process.