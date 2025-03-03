Digging A Hidden Garage Under Your House Is Somehow Even Harder Than It Sounds

The ultra-wealthy keep their cars in accommodations fancier than where the rest of us live, but why shouldn't we get access to the same level of incredibly cool car storage? Why shouldn't we be able to have expansive, secret garages with elevator entrances and faux exposed stone? Colin Furze seems to have asked the same question, because he's building such a garage right under his own home. Which, as it turns out, is somehow even more difficult than it sounds.

Furze has been building his secret garage for months, with the help of just a few folks rather than some massive construction crew. He's dug out his front yard (sorry, front "garden"), connected it via tunnel to a hatch in his house's floor, and is now working on converting the cavern into a functional garage. The latest update featured plenty of the construction work you'd expect, pouring concrete and welding walls, but also plenty of consideration for something you might not have considered: Drainage.