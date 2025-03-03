Digging A Hidden Garage Under Your House Is Somehow Even Harder Than It Sounds
The ultra-wealthy keep their cars in accommodations fancier than where the rest of us live, but why shouldn't we get access to the same level of incredibly cool car storage? Why shouldn't we be able to have expansive, secret garages with elevator entrances and faux exposed stone? Colin Furze seems to have asked the same question, because he's building such a garage right under his own home. Which, as it turns out, is somehow even more difficult than it sounds.
Furze has been building his secret garage for months, with the help of just a few folks rather than some massive construction crew. He's dug out his front yard (sorry, front "garden"), connected it via tunnel to a hatch in his house's floor, and is now working on converting the cavern into a functional garage. The latest update featured plenty of the construction work you'd expect, pouring concrete and welding walls, but also plenty of consideration for something you might not have considered: Drainage.
As it turns out, the UK gets a lot of rain
Digging a hole is relatively simple — you rent a backhoe and start taking scoops of dirt — but keeping a UK deluge of rainwater out of that hole is another matter entirely. The structure Furze has constructed is riddled with a circulatory system of drainage pipes and gutters, though even such a dedicated design leaves some questions about how it'll deal with water. Sure, there's a sump pump box in the floor, but the floor itself is level — will it drain properly? Is the gutter filter large enough to handle a ground-level drain in UK rains?
Cool car storage shouldn't just be reserved for the Fancy Kristens of the world, we should all get to have cool subterranean garages with hidden elevator entrances. Colin Furze is making his dream a reality, and we should all do the same. My landlord would probably be fine with me doing this, right?