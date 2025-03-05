Watch This Kei Truck Tackle A Century-Old Train Trestle

The humble kei truck already proved its worth as a rugged off-roader, a spacious camper and a pocket-sized truck capable of carrying around all your hopes and dreams. Now, a plucky wrencher has converted a kei trick to run on rails proving, once and for all, that there's simply nothing the Kei truck can't do.

The truck in question was built by self-professed "wannabee engineer" Preston Summerrow, who runs the Prestongoes channel over on YouTube. There, he built a name for himself embarking on all manner of automotive projects, including building a bespoke underground go-kart and making his own jet pack.

The latest build is a tad less ambitious and a whole lot more lovable. Summerrow is modify a kei truck so that it can explore mile after mile of abandoned railroad track in America.