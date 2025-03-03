Tesla Cybertruck Inexplicably Crashes Into Empty Pool

A guy driving a matte black Tesla Cybertruck made a real whoopsie when he drove his $100,000 electric pickup into an empty backyard swimming pool in Arizona. Thankfully, there was no one in the pool, and the house behind it was unoccupied.

After arriving on the scene in the outskirts of Phoenix, rescue crews were able to stabilize the massive stainless steel truck and began pulling out the trapped passengers, according to a post on the Rural Metro Firefighters' Instagram page. From there, everyone was successfully removed from the truck and handed over to Maricopa County medical crews for evaluation. Right now, there's no word on how many folks were inside the Cybertruck when it crashed, how severe their injuries were or how rescue crews were able to get the Cybertruck out of the pool. An educated guess would be the use of either a crane or one very strong guy. Of course, none of this would be possible without that small-ish metal rod propping up the driver's side rear of the truck, stabilizing it so rescue crews could work without worried this huge EV would topple over onto them.

We also have no idea how the Cybertruck ended up in such a precarious position, however, we can certainly assume it smashed through a ton of stuff before ending up in an empty Arizona pool. Time will certainly tell if it had anything to do with the Cybertruck's plethora of driver aids that overpromise on their capabilities.