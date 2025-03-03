Tesla Cybertruck Inexplicably Crashes Into Empty Pool
A guy driving a matte black Tesla Cybertruck made a real whoopsie when he drove his $100,000 electric pickup into an empty backyard swimming pool in Arizona. Thankfully, there was no one in the pool, and the house behind it was unoccupied.
After arriving on the scene in the outskirts of Phoenix, rescue crews were able to stabilize the massive stainless steel truck and began pulling out the trapped passengers, according to a post on the Rural Metro Firefighters' Instagram page. From there, everyone was successfully removed from the truck and handed over to Maricopa County medical crews for evaluation. Right now, there's no word on how many folks were inside the Cybertruck when it crashed, how severe their injuries were or how rescue crews were able to get the Cybertruck out of the pool. An educated guess would be the use of either a crane or one very strong guy. Of course, none of this would be possible without that small-ish metal rod propping up the driver's side rear of the truck, stabilizing it so rescue crews could work without worried this huge EV would topple over onto them.
We also have no idea how the Cybertruck ended up in such a precarious position, however, we can certainly assume it smashed through a ton of stuff before ending up in an empty Arizona pool. Time will certainly tell if it had anything to do with the Cybertruck's plethora of driver aids that overpromise on their capabilities.
CyberCrash
Luckily for whoever was inside the Cybertruck, it seemed to be rather good at protecting its occupants. In a recent round of testing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration we previously reported on, the Cybertruck passed with flying colors — picking up a five-star rating overall and scoring five stars in just about every test. It was awarded five stars for its driver protection and four stars for passengers. It was a similar story for side impact testing.
Obviously, the Cybertruck that crashed into this Arizona pool is a bit worse for wear. From the two images posted by Rural Metro Firefighters, we can see the front end of the Cybertruck is pretty well smashed up. There's a big deformity in the frunk, the massive windshield is cracked and it looks like quite a few airbags went off inside. We can also see some damage to the Cybertruck's fender flares on the passenger side as well as a missing wheel cover on the rear passenger rim. The truck will probably end up being totaled out, especially after whatever damage we can assume it sustained while being craned out.
It would see Cybertrucks drivers have a bit of a nasty habit of, well, crashing their trucks. Despite the fact the Cybertruck hasn't even been on sale for a year and a half, we've already seen a whole lot of crashes — some of which have been deadly. In August of last year, a Cybertruck driver was killed after he crashed into a culvert and his truck burst into flames. Another fire-related crash claimed the lives of three college kids home for Thanksgiving break. We also told you about a Cybertruck that accelerated unexpectedly and plowed into a home with the rear wheels locked and a Cybertruck that caught fire after hitting a hydrant.