Tesla Applies For Not-So-Robo Taxi Service In California, And Trump Tariffs Loom

Tesla is seeking approval for a ride-hailing service in California, but it isn't the autonomous driving fleet CEO Elon Musk has promised for over a decade at this point. Instead, these Teslas will be driven by humans for the (theoretical) time being. This, of course, comes as Tesla faces some of its toughest tests yet, as Musk continues to push just how much owners will put up with.

Anyway, the Austin, Texas-based automaker applied in late 2024 for what is known as a "transportation charter-party carrier permit" with the California Public Utilities Commission. It means that Tesla would own and control a fleet of vehicles. From Bloomberg:

In its communications with California officials, Tesla discussed driver's license information and drug-testing coordination, suggesting the company intends to use human drivers, at least initially. Tesla is applying for the same type of permit used by Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s robotaxi business. While Tesla has approval to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver in California, it doesn't have, nor has applied for, a driverless testing or deployment permit from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a spokesperson.

To start a human-driver ride-hail business seems a bit behind the times, especially when you consider what Waymo is doing with its driverless fleet around San Francisco. Of course, it's also antithetical to everything Musk has promised Tesla shareholders for years, but Tesla doesn't have an operational autonomous vehicle yet, and it could really use a stock boost, so I guess this makes sense. Per Bloomberg, it's going to be much easier elsewhere in the U.S.:

Tesla's path to launching robotaxi service is clearer in Texas, where autonomous driving is regulated much like any other vehicle. Its vehicles will be required to have cameras and be able to follow traffic laws and have insurance.

Uber is apparently planning to launch autonomous rides with Waymo in both Austin and Atlanta at some point this year. Its CEO said earlier this month that he had conversations with Musk, but the Tesla CEO eventually decided not to put his vehicles on Uber's platform.