Multiple Flights Landing In DC Receive False Midair Collision Warnings

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into multiple mid-air collision warnings heard by more than a dozen flights on the approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport this past weekend. The planes reportedly heard the warnings despite there being no other air traffic in the immediate vicinity.

Several flight crews on aircraft due to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport, which is near Washington DC, heard warnings on their alerts on their Traffic Collision Avoidance System, reports CNN. The messages told crews that another aircraft "was nearby when no other aircraft were in the area," the FAA said in a statement.

The mid-air collision warnings come just weeks after a deadly crash between a helicopter and a commercial jet in the skies above Washington DC The aerial crash between American Eagle flight 5342 and a US Army Blackhawk helicopter occurred just a few miles from Ronald Reagan National Airport and killed 67 people.