Not Every Airport Needs Air Traffic Control

As with cars on the road or boats on the water, there are right-of-way rules. Most importantly, an aircraft in distress always has the right-of-way. Unpowered aircraft, like balloons and gliders, are next in order of precedence ahead of powered planes. Planes on final approach for landing are placed above all other planes in the sky or on the ground. Between flying planes, the aircraft on the right has the right-of-way. Planes overtaking or approaching head-on are also expected to pass or turn away to the right. It's reasonably straightforward.

Landing is slightly more complex. The regulations are malleable and local management adapts them to each airport's particularities. The standard traffic pattern is a basic building block for non-towered operations and can be visualized as a six-leg box. The runway forms one side of the box but features two legs, departure and final approach. Two legs run perpendicularly ahead and behind the runway, the base and crosswind legs. Departing planes can fly straight ahead to leave the pattern or make a 90-degree turn to stay in it. Planes are always required to fly in the same direction.

Continuing the pattern, the downwind leg is parallel to the runway but with traffic flying in the opposite direction. The segment connects the crosswind leg with the base leg. The sixth and final segment is the upwind leg, parallel to the runway, with planes flying in the same direction but a safe distance away.