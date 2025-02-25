U.S. Air Crashes Are Down In 2025 But Fatalities Are Way Up

Air travelers in the United States faced a scary start to 2025 after a series of deadly crashes. Incidents in Pennsylvania and Washington DC claimed the lives of more than 70 people, but the number of crashes occurring in the U.S. is actually down this year. The bad news, however, is that fatalities have risen to alarming levels as a result of plane crashes.

After deadly crashes rocked the country and a disaster in Canada saw an American jet roll when landing, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the U.S. was in the midst of a spike in plane crashes. That's not the case, though, and the 87 aviation incidents that have happened so far this year mark a 30 percent reduction in crashes compared with 2024, reports Newsweek.

Between January 1 and February 19 2024, Newsweek reports that there were 123 aviation incidents "of various severity." Of the crashes recorded, 18 were fatal and resulted in the deaths of 42 people, as the side reports:

None of the incidents between January 1, 2024, and February 19, 2024, involved planes with more than six people onboard. The most significant incident occurred on an Airbus helicopter on February 9, 2024, with all six people onboard reported dead. Throughout the year, 1,415 aviation accidents were reported, including 257 fatal incidents. Of the 179 fatal incidents that Newsweek obtained records of, there were 306 reported deaths. The deadliest incident was a Pilatus aircraft crash in Recluse, Wyoming, which killed six of the seven people on board, including the pilot.

While the number of crashes is down compared with 2024, the amount of fatalities as a result of air crashes in America is much higher so far this year.